voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Down 2.3%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 17,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.07% and a negative return on equity of 59.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VJET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of voxeljet by 32.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

