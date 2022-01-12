Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $386.87

Volex plc (LON:VLX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.87 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($4.07). Volex shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.15), with a volume of 1,601,992 shares traded.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £496.79 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 365.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

