VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 4280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Specifically, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 922,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,002,768.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 507,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

