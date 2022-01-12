Vitae (VITAE) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

