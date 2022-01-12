Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.55 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.56). 2,057,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,456,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.60 ($2.56).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.96. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

