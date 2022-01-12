Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,554 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 254,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

