Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of ATRC opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

