Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,532 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 63.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

