Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

