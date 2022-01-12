Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HealthStream stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.09 million, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.