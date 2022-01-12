Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Down 1.5%

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.30. 136,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 77,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 42,767 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.92, for a total transaction of C$766,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,180,928.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.