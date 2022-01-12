Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 2974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $540,000.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

