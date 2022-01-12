Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $554.67 million and a PE ratio of 0.76.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 138.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

