Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 4,331 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 393,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,369. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.