Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VCEL stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 19,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,457. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,581.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,277. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

