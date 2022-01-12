Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 23.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Venator Materials by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,451 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.