VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313,983 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $537.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

