VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VACNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

VAT Group stock remained flat at $$43.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

