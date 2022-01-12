Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.