Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.72. The company had a trading volume of 449,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

