Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,656,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $82.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.