Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 182,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,375. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.