VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 0.5%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $47.14. 9,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

