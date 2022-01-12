VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 148,040 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $50.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

