VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 148,040 shares.The stock last traded at $50.88 and had previously closed at $50.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

