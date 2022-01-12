Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 351.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,454.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

