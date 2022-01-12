UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $8.65 Average PT from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 1,193,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. UWM has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

