UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.33. UserTesting shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

USER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

