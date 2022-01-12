UnMarshal Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $698,619.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.04 or 0.07544140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.52 or 1.00053272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003216 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.