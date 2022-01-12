United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $243.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $243.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $211.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 38,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

