United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of UNFI opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

