United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $33,256,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

UBSI stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.