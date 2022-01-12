Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.72.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

