Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.51) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,250 ($57.69).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,942 ($53.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,932.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,023.14. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

