UniFarm (UFARM) Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $530,912.50 and $47,333.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00062497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00078292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.80 or 0.07672137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,792.10 or 0.99851098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00069368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008096 BTC.

About UniFarm

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

