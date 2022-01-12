UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 4.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

