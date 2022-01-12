UBS Group Cuts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $31.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

ACI opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,755,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

