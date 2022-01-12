UBS Group Begins Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,741,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323,637. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 47.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,390,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

