U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.94 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce sales of $515.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $455.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $491.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.44 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 163,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $268.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.