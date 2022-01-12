Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Truist from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

