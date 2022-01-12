Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 193,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

