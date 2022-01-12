Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 61.50 ($0.83).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 52.52 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 22.61 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £751.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,606.49).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

