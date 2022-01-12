TTC Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded flat against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006197 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

