Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

Shares of STZ opened at $252.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

