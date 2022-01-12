Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,938 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,626 shares of company stock worth $72,494,033 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AN opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

