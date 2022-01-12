Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,201 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.