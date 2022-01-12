Truist Financial Corp Has $5.06 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 117,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.