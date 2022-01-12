Truist Financial Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

