Truist Financial Corp Buys 666 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $215.86 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.62 and its 200-day moving average is $243.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.