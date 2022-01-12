Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,006 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

