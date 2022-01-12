True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a market cap of $695.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

